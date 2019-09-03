The Broncos waived/injured Nicolas (undisclosed) on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver report.

Nicolas sustained the undisclosed injury in Denver's preseason finale. It's unclear what exactly the issue is or how long the 26-year-old will need to recover.

