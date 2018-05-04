Nicolas was waived by the Chiefs on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Nicolas was thought to have been traded to Cleveland from Kansas City but the deal was called off for undisclosed reasons. The linebacker appears to be back to full health after missing all of 2017 with a ruptured patellar tendon, and he'll be a free agent able to sign with any team if he clears waivers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories