Dadi Nicolas: Waived by Chiefs
Nicolas was waived by the Chiefs on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Nicolas was thought to have been traded to Cleveland from Kansas City but the deal was called off for undisclosed reasons. The linebacker appears to be back to full health after missing all of 2017 with a ruptured patellar tendon, and he'll be a free agent able to sign with any team if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...