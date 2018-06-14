Dadi Nicolas: Waived by Seattle
Seattle waived Nicolas on Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A 2016 sixth-round pick, Nicolas played in 11 games his rookie season with the Chiefs before missing all of last season with a patellar tendon injury. He'll now look for a new home in hopes of competing for a roster spot during training camp.
