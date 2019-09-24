Nicolas (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Nicolas landed on Denver's IR list ahead of Week 1 with an undisclosed injury. He's now subject to waivers, but the 2016 sixth-rounder will be a free agent if he passes through unclaimed.

