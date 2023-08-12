Hayes (undisclosed) was waived/injured by San Francisco on Saturday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hayes was cut Saturday to make room on the roster for cornerback Nate Brooks. The 25-year-old Hayes has battled injuries the entirety of his career, and as a result he's seen the field once the past two years. Hayes was originally selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft but was later cut for a similar reason as now. If Hayes clears waivers, he'll revert to the 49ers' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement.