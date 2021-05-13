The Broncos will waive Hamilton on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hamilton has operated as a capable reserve option since joining the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but over the past two season he found himself the odd man out in what's become one of the league's most crowded receiving corps. The fact that Hamilton also doesn't contribute much on special teams meant there was little incentive for Denver to keep him on the roster, as moving on frees up $2.18 million in cap space. It would be surprising if Hamilton passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Inconsistent in 2020•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Targeted six times•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Attracts no Week 15 targets•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Snaps catchless streak•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless streak continues•