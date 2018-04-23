DaeSean Hamilton: Draft stock soaring

Hamilton recently claimed that he's the best route-runner in this year's class of wide receivers, NFL Network reports.

The perception of Hamilton has vastly improved since the start of the pre-draft process. Overshadowed at Penn State by two standout teammates in running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Mike Gesicki, Hamilton -- who owns the Nittany Lions' all-time receptions record -- turned heads at both the East-West Shrine Game as well as the Senior Bowl over the winter, impressing scouts with his precise routes and strong hands. Hamilton then tested well at the NFL Combine, posting a 34.5-inch vertical and 4.15-second short shuttle, before notching a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. Not many players have improved their overall draft stock as much as he has, and Hamilton has gone from a possible undrafted free agent to a likely late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.