DaeSean Hamilton: Earns Senior Bowl nod
Hamilton was added to the Reese's Senior Bowl roster Saturday.
The Penn State product made an impression during Saturday's East-West Shrine Game with a pair of receptions totaling 42 yards. Hamilton's showing was enough to convince the Senior Bowl brass that he is worthy of a roster spot, so he'll have an even greater opportunity to make his mark for scouts this week in Mobile at the premier college football All-Star game.
