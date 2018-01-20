DaeSean Hamilton: Earns Senior Bowl nod

Hamilton was added to the Reese's Senior Bowl roster Saturday.

The Penn State product made an impression during Saturday's East-West Shrine Game with a pair of receptions totaling 42 yards. Hamilton's showing was enough to convince the Senior Bowl brass that he is worthy of a roster spot, so he'll have an even greater opportunity to make his mark for scouts this week in Mobile at the premier college football All-Star game.

