Hamilton (knee) was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday with a non-football injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 26-year-old was apparently told Thursday that Denver would trade or waive him, and his fate was sealed after he suffered a torn ACL away from team facilities a day later. Hamilton caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns over his three seasons with the Broncos, but he won't be taking the field in 2021 due to the injury.