Daeshon Hall: Parts ways with Houston
Hall was waived by the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hall signed with the Texans in late September from the 49ers' practice squad but was not active for any games. Safety Andre Hal (illness) was activated from the Non-Football Illness list in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...