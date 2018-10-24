Daeshon Hall: Re-signs with Texans
Hall was signed to Houston's practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hall was recently cut from Texans' practice squad and cleared waivers. He's a former third-round draft pick of Carolina and recorded 158 tackles and 14 sacks in four years at Texas A&M.
