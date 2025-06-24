Dak Prescott finished as a disappointing 2024 Fantasy Football draft pick after getting injured. Still, he enters the 2025 season with a stronger outlook despite an average draft position that has fallen outside of the top-100 picks overall, according to early Fantasy Pros ADP data. The Dallas Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens and continued to bolster their offensive line with first-round draft pick Tyler Booker, and Prescott still has one of the best receivers in the game in CeeDee Lamb. In Fantasy Football leagues that award six points for passing touchdowns, Prescott is an absolute steal. He might be the steal of the draft in leagues that award more Fantasy points for passing yards -- at least according to what the sportsbooks are projecting.

Joe Burrow nearly threw for 5,000 passing yards in 2024, and he is projected by DraftKings to throw for the most passing yards in 2025 at +500 odds. However, it's Prescott who has the next-best odds to throw for the most passing yards at +850.

In his last healthy season in 2023, Prescott threw for 4,516 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. With Pickens in the mix, Prescott has an opportunity to challenge Burrow and the rest of the NFL for this title.

Prescott struggled with consistency from a Fantasy perspective before his season-ending injury in 2024. In three games, he finished inside the top 13 in scoring at QB, including a QB2 finish in Week 3. At the same time, he finished outside the top 20 in scoring in three separate games. Prescott dealt with an offensive line that was still meshing together, and while this unit improved in the second half of the 2024 season, most of that improvement came in the run game. You can target Prescott late in your one-QB drafts, and he is worth grabbing in the Rounds 11-12 range of your drafts. He's worth grabbing as early as Round 9 in formats that are heavily weighted toward passing yards and touchdowns.