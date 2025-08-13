default-cbs-image
The Cowboys removed Shepley (ankle) from the injured reserve list Tuesday after the two sides agreed to an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Shepley was set to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve this past Thursday due to a high-ankle sprain, but the injury settlement allows the 30-year-old offensive guard the opportunity to sign with another team once he's fully healthy. Shepley has appeared in 16 regular-season games since 2020.

