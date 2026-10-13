The Giants reverted Cambre to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cambre got his first chance on the gameday roster in Sunday's tie against Washington and played two snaps on offense along with 11 snaps on special teams. His lone stat was a tackle on kick coverage. With Odell Beckham having been released in late September, Cambre could get more elevations moving forward, though he's unlikely to have more than a minor role on offense barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.