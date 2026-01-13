default-cbs-image
Campbell reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Campbell was elevated ahead of Sunday's wild-card loss to New England but ended up being a healthy scratch. The South Carolina product played in two regular-season games -- both with Carolina -- during his rookie campaign, logging nine snaps on offense and nine on special teams without producing any statistical output.

