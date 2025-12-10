Dalevon Campbell: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The Chargers elevated Campbell from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles, but ended up being a healthy inactive. He's eligible to be called up from the Chargers' practice squad twice more during the regular season, and that could happen for Week 15 against the Chiefs if Derius Davis (ankle) is unable to play.