The Chargers waived/injured Campbell (leg) on Sunday.

Campbell exited Thursday's practice early after being unable to place any weight on his left leg. The wide receiver played in all three preseason games before sustaining his injury, catching three of his seven targets for 48 yards. Campbell will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Chargers' injured reserve list. If the 24-year-old reverts to IR, he will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.