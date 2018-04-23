Dallas Goedert: Limited participation at SDSU pro day
Goedert recorded a 35-inch vertical and 6.87-second time in the three-cone drill at the South Dakota State pro day March 31.
Goedert, who opted out of most drills at the NFL Combine, once again chose not to run the 40-yard dash, though the tight end's mere participation in these events suggests he's recovered from the hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in the Senior Bowl. While the two-time first-team FCS All-American didn't produce any jaw-dropping numbers in the drills he didn't skip, Goedert's vertical jump is impressive for a 260-pound player and he still projects to hear his name called within the first two or three rounds of the upcoming draft. In his final two seasons for the Jackrabbits, Goedert caught 164 passes for 2,404 yards and 18 touchdowns.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...