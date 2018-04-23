Dallas Goedert: Limited participation at SDSU pro day

Goedert recorded a 35-inch vertical and 6.87-second time in the three-cone drill at the South Dakota State pro day March 31.

Goedert, who opted out of most drills at the NFL Combine, once again chose not to run the 40-yard dash, though the tight end's mere participation in these events suggests he's recovered from the hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in the Senior Bowl. While the two-time first-team FCS All-American didn't produce any jaw-dropping numbers in the drills he didn't skip, Goedert's vertical jump is impressive for a 260-pound player and he still projects to hear his name called within the first two or three rounds of the upcoming draft. In his final two seasons for the Jackrabbits, Goedert caught 164 passes for 2,404 yards and 18 touchdowns.