Dallas Goedert: Out for Senior Bowl with hamstring injury

Goedert has been ruled out for the Senior Bowl due to a hamstring injury, Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly reports.

Despite being a small-school product out of South Dakota State, Goedert is projected to be one of the top tight ends selected in the upcoming draft. It's unfortunate that a hamstring issue will cost him time in front of scouts at the Senior Bowl this week, but he figures to have an opportunity to make up for lost time at the Scouting Combine in March. Western Kentucky's Deon Yelder will take Goedert's spot on the South team for the rest of the week.