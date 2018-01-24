Dallas Goedert: Out for Senior Bowl with hamstring injury
Goedert has been ruled out for the Senior Bowl due to a hamstring injury, Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly reports.
Despite being a small-school product out of South Dakota State, Goedert is projected to be one of the top tight ends selected in the upcoming draft. It's unfortunate that a hamstring issue will cost him time in front of scouts at the Senior Bowl this week, but he figures to have an opportunity to make up for lost time at the Scouting Combine in March. Western Kentucky's Deon Yelder will take Goedert's spot on the South team for the rest of the week.
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...