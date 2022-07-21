site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dallin Leavitt: Let go by Raiders
Leavitt was cut by the Raiders on Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Leavitt was a key member of the Raiders' special teams unit in 2021, logging 347 snaps. He had a lesser role on defense but still managed a total of 35 tackles with two pass breakups across 16 games.
