Keene reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday.

Keene was added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals, failing to record any stats while playing eight snaps on offense and 14 with the special-teams unit. With Brevin Jordan (foot) uncertain for Houston's matchup with the Cardinals in Week 11, it's possible that Keene is once again asked to fill Jordan's spot.