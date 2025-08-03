The Texans hosted Keene (knee) for a workout Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Keene was forced to sit for the entire 2024 season after he tore his ACL during a preseason game in August as a member of the Texans. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury, and a reunion in Houston appears to be a possibility. If he were to rejoin the Texans, Keene would compete with Cade Stover, Luke Lachey and Irv Smith for a spot on the 53-man roster.