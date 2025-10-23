The Texans brought Keene (hamstring) for a workout Tuesday but was not immediately signed, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Keene was with Houston during training camp, before he was cut with an injury settlement in August. Healthy again, Keene is available and looking for work. Houston began the preparation for Week 8 with two tight ends on the injury report -- Brendan Bates (wrist) and Dalton Schultz (back/shoulder) -- which is likely the reason Keene was brought in for a look.