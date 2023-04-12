Kincaid (back) received full medical clearance Wednesday via a letter sent by Dr. Robert Watkins to NFL teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kincaid, one of the top-ranked tight ends in this year's rookie class, suffered a back injury late last season but has now gained full clearance ahead of late April's draft. The letter written by Dr. Watkins stats that "[Kincaid] is cleared to play football with no restrictions." The 23-year-old standout out of Utah visited Cincinnati on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Thursday, after having already visited eight NFL franchises including the Cowboys, Chiefs and Lions.