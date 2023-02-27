Kincaid will not participate in drills during the NFL Scouting Combine this week while he recovers from a small fracture in his back, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kincaid reportedly suffered the injury during Utah's regular-season finale and played through the issue in the Pac-12 Championship Game. He caught nine passes for 142 yards and one score during those contests. Per Garafolo, the tight end's recovery is being overseen by a specialist, who determined Kincaid didn't need surgery and expects the prospect to be fully cleared in a couple of weeks. The projected first-round pick will still meet with teams and go through interviews during the combine process.