Kincaid, who is recovering from a back injury that he suffered late last season, was cleared to resume working out this past Monday, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Though Kincaid won't work out Thursday at Utah's Pro Day, the tight end is in line to be cleared for contact on May 1. Assuming no setbacks in the meantime, the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder should be ready for action once the team that selects him in next month's NFL Draft returns to the field. Kincaid profiles as one of the top-ranked players at his position in the Class of 2023, and if he finds himself in a favorable landing spot with a path to volume, the 23-year-old could merit fantasy lineup attention as a rookie.