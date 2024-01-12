Cook -- who is currently on Baltimore's practice squad -- is likely to get an opportunity in the playoffs, as the Ravens are dissatisfied in the current state of their running back room, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon have posted underwhelming numbers recently, averaging a combined 4.0 yards per carry in recent games. Edwards has also fumbled in each of the last two games, and Gordon added to his extensive history of fumbling in Baltimore's regular-season finale. The situation is ripe for Cook to take on a larger role in the postseason, but whether he can take advantage of that opportunity is a different matter, as Cook averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry without a touchdown in 15 appearances for the Jets prior to being waived and eventually winding up on Baltimore's practice squad.