The Vikings informed Cook (shoulder) on Thursday of his pending release, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that the Dolphins and Broncos are two of the top teams expected to make a bid for Cook's talents once he's officially a free agent. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cook is expected to be officially released Friday. With the soon-to-be 28-year-old now heading to new pastures, Minnesota's backfield is headlined by Alexander Mattison, whom the team re-signed this offseason, alongside depth options Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride. Cook is coming off shoulder surgery but still profiles as an every-down player when healthy, meaning his fantasy prospects for 2023 will depend heavily on landing spot.