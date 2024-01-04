Cook is expected to sign with the Ravens ahead of the postseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cook may initially be headed for the Ravens' practice squad and likely won't finalize a deal until he officially clears waivers, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to contribute when the AFC's No. 1 seed begins its playoff run in the divisional round Jan. 20 or 21. Adding backfield help was a priority for the Ravens, who have already lost J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Keaton Mitchell (knee) to season-ending injuries. The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Gus Edwards should remain Baltimore's top option between the tackles and in short-yardage situations, but Cook could challenge Justice Hill for change-of-pace duties or push Melvin Gordon out of the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Cook is coming off a dismal season with the Jets in which he averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry on 67 totes and a career-worst 5.2 yards per reception on 15 catches over 14 games, but his efficiency could improve in Baltimore while he gets a major upgrade in offensive line play.