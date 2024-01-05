Cook signed with Baltimore's practice squad Friday.

Cook's signing was made official one day after his agency announced that he was headed to Baltimore's practice squad. The veteran running back played 15 games with the Jets prior to being waived and going unclaimed. He was putrid in New York, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and failing to score a touchdown, but if the change of scenery revitalizes the four-time 1,000-yard rusher, Cook could contribute in the postseason by joining a backfield that's currently comprised of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon.