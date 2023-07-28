Cook, who is slated visit to the Jets this weekend, suggested Friday that he thinks the chances he signs with New York are "pretty high," Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

While there's still a chance that other teams could remain in the mix to sign the free agent running back, Cook expressed optimism Friday that things could work out between him and the Jets. "I think we're in the position of a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player," Cook noted of his chances of potentially inking a deal with New York. "And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done." If Cook does indeed sign with the Jets, he'd provide quality depth and experience to a backfield that currently features Breece Hall (who is bouncing back from a major knee injury), Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda and Zonovan Knight.