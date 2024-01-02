The Jets and Cook mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Since the NFL trade deadline has already passed, Cook is subject to waivers. Assuming he does clear, Cook will try to find a contender to close out the season with after his 17 weeks in New York produced below-average results. After opening the year in a 1A/1B timeshare with Breece Hall, Cook has tumbled down the depth chart behind both Hall and rookie Israel Abanikanda. Cook was active last Thursday night against the Browns but played zero snaps. He finishes his Jets tenure with 67 carries for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and zero touchdowns, adding 15 catches for 78 scoreless yards on 20 targets. Cook has looked out of juice at 28 years old, but perhaps a change of scenery with better blocking will rejuvenate him.