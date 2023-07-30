Cook (shoulder) had a meeting with the Jets and watched practice from the sidelines Sunday, Dennis Waszak of The State Journal reports.

Cook, who remains a free agent after being released by the Vikings, said before his visit that the chances he signs with New York are "pretty high," but it's unclear if a formal offer was made over the weekend. Both sides have expressed interest, but the Jets may be proceeding cautiously given Cook's recent shoulder surgery. Head coach Robert Saleh called Sunday's visit a "meet and greet," as the running back chatted with several players, including long-time rival Aaron Rodgers, and was showered with positive remarks by the Jets' faithful while he observed practice.