The Cardinals released Tomlinson on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tomlinson and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract in March of 2025, but the 2017 second-rounder will end up playing just one season in Arizona. He finished the 2025 regular season with 26 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over 17 games. Tomlinson should attract interest from teams looking to add a veteran defensive lineman to the roster.