The Browns released Tomlinson on Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The move was expected, but the Browns had to wait for the new league year to start in order to designate the veteran defensive tackle as a post-June 1 cut. With the move, Cleveland clears more than $6.4 million in cap space but incurs $5.042 million in dead money. The 31-year-old started all 16 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, ringing up 26 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks. He's started all 125 games he's appeared in across eight seasons in the league and should be able to find work elsewhere.