Tennessee waived Dawkins on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins racked up 148 scrimmage yards in the Titans' final preseason game and managed to survive all the roster cuts, but now he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere. The 24-year-old was waived to bring in offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.

