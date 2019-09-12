Dawkins signed with the Titans' practice squad Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Dawkins cleared waivers after being waived by Tennessee on Tuesday, and he now resurfaces on the team's practice squad. His experience with the Titans' offense could help Dawkins' chances of being called up to the active roster at some point this season.

