Play

Dawkins was signed to Tennessee's practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins was waived Monday, but no team claimed him and the Titans retained his services. He saw 16 snaps and nine carries for 24 yards in Week 16 against the Saints.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends