Dalyn Dawkins: Let go by Lions
The Lions cut Dawkins from the practice squad Wednesday.
This is the second time that Dawkins was cut by the Lions in two weeks. He was never called up to the active roster, and he'll likely look to fine-tune his craft on another practice squad.
