Dawkins was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins had nine carries for 24 yards during Sunday's loss to the Saints, but he's being let go to add depth at wide receiver. The 24-year-old appeared in two games for the Titans this season and had 11 rushes for 26 yards.

