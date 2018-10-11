Dalyn Dawkins: Signed to practice squad
Dawkins was added to the Titans' practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Dawkins was released by Tennessee earlier in the week, but he'll be brought back by the organization as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in one regular season contest with the Titans, logging four snaps on special teams.
