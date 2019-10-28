Play

Dawkins signed with the Titans' practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins was waived by the Titans on Saturday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 24-year-old saw action in one game this season and rushed twice for two yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories