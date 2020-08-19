site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dalyn Dawkins: Waived by Tennessee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Titans have waived Dawkins, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
With Dawkins no longer in the mix, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Titans add another running back to compete for slotting behind Derrick Henry and Darrynton Evans.
