Dalyn Dawkins: Waived by Titans
The Titans waived Dawkins on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Dawkins was promoted to the Titans' active roster on Sept. 18 and appeared in one game, though he failed to get any carries. The Titans may be interested in bringing Dawkins back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
