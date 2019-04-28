Damarea Crockett: Joining Houston

The Texans are expected to sign Crockett as an undrafted free agent, John McLain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Crockett elected to turn pro following his junior season at Missouri, where he racked up a 4.8 yards per carry average to go along with eight total touchdowns. He will bring good agility and quickness to a Texans backfield that already features Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman. Crockett is expected to compete with fellow undrafted running back Karan Higdon for a roster spot in 2019 among others.