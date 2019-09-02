Damarea Crockett: Joins Oakland's practice squad

Crockett signed with the Raiders' practice squad on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crockett had a solid preseason showing with the Texans -- 24 carries for 97 yards -- but didn't end up making the 53-man roster. The 21-year-old opted to forgo his senior season at Missouri and was not selected in April's draft.

