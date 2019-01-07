Damarea Crockett: Leaves school for NFL draft
Crockett (ankle) will forego his senior season at Missouri in order to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the junior is coming off a pair of seasons that failed to meet the lofty expectations following his 1,000-yard season as a freshman. Crockett still amassed 709 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, though, and NFL scouts do like his agility and quickness. However, some of this is overshadowed by his lack of experience as a pass-catcher.
