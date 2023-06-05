The Broncos waived Crockett on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Crockett spent the entire 2022 campaign on injured reserve due to a torn ACL, but he was waived without an injury designation, which suggests he's back to full strength. The undrafted product out of Missouri appeared in 12 games with the Broncos in 2021, playing primarily on special teams.
