Damarea Crockett: Waived by Texans

Houston waived Crockett on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crockett impressed in preseason, showing power and burst in the open field, but it seemingly wasn't enough to earn a roster spot. To make matters more difficult on the 21-year-old, the Texans traded for fellow running back Carlos Hyde on Saturday to help in the absence of Lamar Miller, who will miss the season with a knee injury. Crockett will now have to go look for another opportunity elsewhere.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week