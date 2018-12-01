Scott was waived by Cleveland on Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Scott was waived in order to make room for offensive guard Kyle Kalis. The Browns needed depth on the offensive line with Austin Corbett (foot) unable to play and J.C. Tretter (ankle) listed as questionable. If Scott clears waivers, he could find his way back to Cleveland, but his NFL debut still seems a ways off.

